Roseburg Public Schools board of directors will be discussing the high school mascot and a capital improvement bond at a work session Wednesday.
The work session will follow a regular board meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. The board meeting only has one topic on the agenda: consider approval of project manager for Fremont Middle School seismic project.
The school board is expected to take action during the board meeting.
No action will be taken on the mascot and bond topics, as they are discussion topics during a work session.
A Roseburg High School alumnus started a petition this summer to change the name of the Roseburg High School mascot. The petition has since received more than 5,000 signatures.
The alumnus argues that the mascot name, Indians, is racist, negatively impacts native students and erases part of the culture.
Those in favor of keeping the mascot have argued that it honors the tribes in the area.
There will be an opportunity for public participation during both the board meeting and the board work session.
In May 2020, voters rejected a $94 million Roseburg Public Schools bond that was said to increase safety and security, make renovations at all buildings, build five new gymnasiums at elementary schools, upgrade infrastructure, replace the Heritage (Old Main) building on the high school campus and improve sites and furnishings throughout the district.
Roseburg’s school board will meet three times in January, with a meeting last week, this week and another one scheduled for Jan. 27.
