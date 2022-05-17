Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber, left, takes a group on a guided tour of the Old Main building at the school during a school bond open house event that was held in April. On May 17, Douglas County voters will decide the fate of Bond Measure 10-187.
Roseburg's school bond will likely not have final results tonight, but initial results are against the proposed bond.
As of 8:04 p.m., 6,741 votes were counted with 55.85% of the votes were against the bond and 44.15% in favor.
"We just saw the initial results and obviously we are disappointed with the initial numbers but we know that only about half the ballots have been counted to date," said Alex Palm, co-chair of the Vote YES for Roseburg Schools political action committee. "We're optimistic about the late turnout and hopeful that it will be able to push the bond over the finish line."
The Douglas County Clerk's Office was not expected to release any additional results until Thursday.
The $154 million bond was to increase safety, accessibility, repair, school updates, improve learning spaces and job training at schools throughout Roseburg Public Schools. If approved, the school district will receive nearly $6 million in matching funds from the state.
To improve health and safety, the district is hoping to use the bond money to improve air quality in its buildings, purchase emergency generators and get secure entrances throughout the district.
Updates and repairs to aging schools would include electrical, roofing, flooring, lighting and plumbing, as well as playground improvements at the elementary schools and track and turf replacements at the middle schools.
When it comes to expanding student opportunities, the district wants to improve learning spaces in elementary and middle schools throughout the district, create more career and technical education spaces, and have multipurpose facilities at all elementary schools.
Replacing the Heritage, or Old Main, building at the high school came with a $30 million price tag. The building would be modernized, but would honor the historical architectural elements.
Unofficial preliminary results for the May 17 election in Douglas County will be posted at 5 p.m. Thursday. The unofficial final results will be made available at 5 p.m. May 25 and the certified results will be announced before June 13.
Sanne Godfrey is a freelance writer and former employee of The News-Review.
(1) comment
After seeing many social media posts from the die hard yes voters, many of these backers were people that would benefit financially or had something to gain if it passed. One local business owner is support of it even joked about it benefiting him but we should still vote. It became clear to me very little of this had to do with the kids to me. I'm glad this failed.
