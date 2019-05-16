A Roseburg resident posted a video on Facebook around noon Thursday showing a school bus making a U-turn on a local Interstate 5 on-ramp to go against the flow of traffic.
The bus is operated by First Student, a company contracted by Roseburg Public Schools to handle transportation needs of the district. A First Student spokesperson said the company and driver take full responsibility.
"The driver is a long-term employee and has a strong driving record," according to a First Student spokesperson. "Certainly it was a mistake and the driver has been disciplined and is certainly undergoing retraining right now."
Roseburg Public Schools released a statement that read, "Roseburg Public Schools takes the safety of students very seriously and feels confident that First Student will work to ensure this type of incident does not happen again."
The video was shared more than 400 times within two hours.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.