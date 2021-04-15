Middle schoolers in Roseburg could be returning to school for four days a week, starting next month, if everything goes according to Superintendent Jared Cordon's plan.
Cordon shared his plan of opening up both Fremont Middle School and Joseph Lane Middle School for instruction four days a week at Wednesday's school board meeting.
"I think it will help in terms of making connections with kids, but regardless, I'm super super excited about what kids have been doing," Cordon said. "We're of course looking for more opportunities to be involved with kids and get back in the sense of having them with us more often, which is what we've been longing for."
Guidelines for cohort sizes were changed in the last month by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority, which would allow for more students in classrooms.
Cordon added that there would also be expanded options at the high school.
All secondary schools in Roseburg have been on a hybrid schedule, with students in the classroom two days a week and at home for two days a week. Wednesday has been a day for asynchronous learning at both the middle schools and the high school.
Cordon shared that the school district plans to offer several summer learning programs, that will be both enriching and help with credit retrieval.
In other board news:
- At Wednesday's meeting, the school board officially accepted Steve Patterson's resignation. The board will take applications for the vacant seat, but will prioritize the winner of the May 18 election.
- Patterson was vice chair at the time of his resignation, school board member Howard Johnson was unanimously voted to fill that position.
- The school board agreed to purchase wireless access points and battery backup.
- The virtual school was officially approved by the school board.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for April 28.
Should go great with our 6 day work week required to make ends meet. broken a$$ country. And here I thought our politicians were supposed to be representing us.
