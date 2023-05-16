Roseburg Public Schools is likely to see three new board members on the school board on July 1.
Each of the incumbents for Roseburg school board ran a contested election, with Rodney Cotton holding on to his position, while it appears Michael Leone, Steve Hammerson and Andrea Miner will be a new addition to the board.
Cotton had 68.62% of votes in comparison to Joni Sherman's 30.63% in the race for Position 4, as of 8 p.m.
Michael Leone was in the lead with 50.47% of votes with incumbent Brandon Bishop getting 48.87% of votes in early results for Position 1.
Steve Hammerson led the race for Position 5 with 2,315 votes, ahead of Anna Allen (1,091), Darrell I Orth (633), Charles Lee (1,914) and Celia Vander Velden (601).
Here are the results of other school board elections throughout the county, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday:
Camas Valley
Ralph Lamell won the Camas Valley school board seat. Lamell had 70.45% of the votes, ahead of Brenda Goin's 29.55%.
Dan Amos and Kevin Wilson will also serve on the school board.
Days Creek
Laura Stufflebeam and Todd Vaughn will represent their constituents on the Days Creek school board.
Position 1 will be filled by a write-in candidate, which will be revealed between June 7-12.
Elkton
Roger Holcomb was the only school board member in an uncontested election in Elkton.
Position 4 will go to Randi Smith who had 48.75% of the votes by 8 p.m., ahead of Travis Heath (25.45%), Chelsea Gardner (5.38%), Missy Humber (10.39%) and Brian Hiatt (10.04%).
Candace Weatherly and Darren Baker ran against one another for Position 1, where Weatherly won the vote with 71.53% of votes vs. Baker's 28.47%.
Glendale
Caroline Lydon, Justin Callahan and Ryan Owens will be the school board representatives in Glendale.
Glide
Current school board members Tim Shaw and Audrey Squires vied for the two-year Position 2 term. Shaw won the contest with 58.15% of votes, vs. Squires' 41.53%.
John Quimby and Tracy Adevai will also be on the school board, serving four year terms.
North Douglas
David Ward won the school board seat with 160 votes, in comparison to his opponent, Paula Estill's 89 votes.
Becky Rundell was reelected to the North Douglas school board.
Oakland
Kent Rochester lead with 53.81% of votes by 8 p.m., while Barbara Crawford had 46.19% of votes — a difference of 39 votes.
Lisa Carlson and Dan Forbess were uncontested in their races and will be on the school board next year.
Reedsport
Robert Morin, Carrie Oldright, Carey Jones and Bonnie Booher will represent the community on the Reedsport school board.
Riddle
Krista Chambers and Chantel Terry were elected to the Riddle school board.
South Umpqua
South Umpqua School District had two of its three races contested, while Anna Tiwari ran unopposed for Position 1, Zone 1.
Thomas William Lebengood will represent Position 1, Zone 2 after getting 74.29% of votes.
In Position 3, Zone 3, Kellyn Goodwin took an early lead with 53.83% of votes ahead of Kevin Figueroa (46.07%).
Sutherlin
JR Guthrie was reelected to the Sutherlin school board with 635 of votes, ahead of William Wiloth (268).
Bill Ratledge will also serve on the Sutherlin school board after running unopposed.
Winston-Dillard
Winston-Dillard school board saw two contested, with Curt Stookey and Lorna Quimby taking early leads.
Position 1 was leaning toward Stookey with 53.89% of votes, ahead of Kalvin Heard (46.67%). Quimby was leading Position 5 with 39.62%, ahead of Brian West (32.25%) and Mary Schreiner (27.75%) trailing closely behind.
Robert L. Shigley Jr. ran unopposed for the two-year term of Position 3.
Yoncalla
Della Orcutt, Fawn Sybrant and Lisa Frasieur will serve on the Yoncalla school board after being elected in the May election.
