Edward Villarreal will be the new district safety coordinator for Roseburg Public Schools, following the school board’s approval during Wednesday’s meeting.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said it’s a step toward helping “our kids be safer.”
Villarreal has a master’s degree in emergency management administration from Cal State Long Beach and recently retired as police personnel sergeant with the El Segundo Police Department after a 28-year career in law enforcement.
Cordon praised Villarreal for his personality and ability to forge relationships. Villarreal will start Wednesday.
“It’s a total privilege to be here and help the community of Roseburg,” Villarreal said during the meeting.
He has worked as a USA Football Youth Camp Counselor and started a nonprofit organization to educate teens, parents and educators about suicide and self-harm prevention.
In other business:
- Prekindergarten students gave thanks to board member Rod Cotton for his donation to the programs by creating a card and performing a song.
- Roseburg Public Schools renewed its local service plan with Douglas Education Service District.
- The board agreed to title the May 2020 ballot measure “Bonds to Improve Safety, Security, Vocational Education, Renovations District-Wide” and created a question and summary to appear on the ballot.
- The board intends to award Sodexo the contract to continue as the food service management company for the district.
- The district will spend $55,000 to install and upgrade cameras at Roseburg High School.
