Roseburg school district gathered community members and partners at the high school Monday to get input on what skills students need to be successful.
Monday’s session focused on what students need to learn in school to be successful after they graduate.
The discussion was led by Inflexion CEO Matt Coleman, an organization focused on finding statements that will act as the core drivers to keep the school focused on its purpose.
There were four main categories that people could choose from: think, know, act and go. Think would include things such as creative discovery and curiosity, know included academic knowledge and skills, act includes collaboration and persistence, and go includes kindness and leadership skills.
“Tonight was a really fun night,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “It’s a reminder that these are the community schools.”
Cordon said one of the reasons for organizing this event was to see if the community and school board shared the vision, and to see where changes could be made.
During Monday’s event community members were asked to create animals that signified the qualities they would like to see in themselves or in others.
Gabriel Myers, a 7-year-old who attends Green Elementary School, drew a picture of a pug with dragon wings, because they are friendly, wrinkled, smart, fly in space and have super strength.
Another group drew a picture of a bunny’s head with a firefly body and beaver tail, to signify the perseverance of a beaver, the warmth and kindness of a firefly and listening and communication of a bunny. While many also used elephants in their drawings for resilience and strength.
Cordon said these types of exercises will continue in the schools as well, to see what’s important to students.
The school district plans to host two more events to hear from the community.
Several community partners came out to Monday’s event, including Thrive Umpqua, Umpqua Valley Farm 2 Schools and Adapt. Attendees were given books and entered into a raffle for their participation.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
