Roseburg Public Schools’ board of directors unanimously approved the calendar for the next school year, 2020-2021.
School will start Aug. 31, a week before Labor Day, and teachers will return to school the week before students.
“Typically in this district, students start after Labor Day,” Director of Human Resources Robert Freeman said during the Dec. 18 school board meeting. “Starting after Labor Day pushed students and staff until late in the third week of June.”
The calendar was created with input from administrators and representatives from both the licensed and classified staff.
Freeman said Labor Day will be “problematic” in 2020 and 2021 because of how late it falls in September. It “skews” the rest of the calendar, Freeman said.
There will be no school the day before Thanksgiving, providing families with a five-day weekend from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29.
The 2020-2021 school year will include 177 student contact days and 192 teacher contract days.
School makeup days in 2021 are scheduled for Feb. 15, March 19 and June 14 in case of school closures during the next school year.
The last day of school will be June 10, 2021, for students and the following day for teachers. Roseburg High School graduation is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021.
