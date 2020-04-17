Roseburg Public Schools has been testing a new video conferencing program following an incident where a middle school class conducted via Zoom was hacked and students were shown graphic images.
"We want to provide something," Superintendent Jared Cordon said. "We will launch when we're sure we won't have a repeat of what happened."
Roseburg Public Schools suspended all planned video conference lessons after an incident Mon…
Cordon hopes to have more information at the beginning of the week for parents, students and educators.
The school district launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred April 13.
Cordon said the teacher followed protocols and all students were in a virtual waiting room before they were approved into the class by the teacher.
Before the new conferencing software is used, teachers will have to undergo professional development training to learn how to use the program.
Distance learning for students is continuing through various other platforms, including teachers videotaping lessons, online classes, homework packets and talking with students during office hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.