A television and camera will be part of the classrooms in the middle schools and high school at Roseburg Public Schools when students are able to return this week.
“The TV screens are huge and they have awesome microphones and a camera,” said Diane Parker, a sixth grade language arts teacher at Jo Lane Middle School. “I can move around the classroom and the camera will pick me up pretty much wherever I go. And then, I have this little thing right here (a remote). That allows me to actually control how much they can see me, where they can see me, and it can pan in on me or pan out. The addition of the television screens, and the little computers on the back of them, that’s been awesome for us. I think that hybrid teaching would be really hard without those.”
Because of cohort restrictions set by the state, the secondary schools will be able to bring students back on a hybrid schedule starting Monday. This means about half the class will attend Monday and Thursday, the other half Tuesday and Friday and some opting to continue fully remote learning.
The television will allow the on-site students and teachers to see those participating from home. A video camera at the top of the set is able to track the teacher as they move through the classroom, simulating an in-class experience for those learning from home.
At Jo Lane Middle School, the new technology was installed right before winter break and teachers have been using it in the last month. There may still be some hiccups, but Parker thinks those will be worked out quickly.
“What we’ve really had to tell ourselves is what you say in the theater, ‘It’s going to be alright on the night,’” Parker said. “I just feel like once we get to do what we do, and we start teaching, we’ll iron out the kinks in the first couple of days.”
Students who are learning from home will be able to ask questions.
“They just put up their hand and it’s just like them being with us,” Parker said. “Obviously, I’d rather they were with us, but this is the best we can do at this time.”
Throughout the last week, teachers have shown videos and slideshows to students so they know what’s expected of them when they come to school — including bus behavior, safety measures, lunch and breakfast.
Elementary school students returned to school on Jan. 25.
