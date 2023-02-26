The Roseburg Public Schools’ board of directors made two major decisions during its Thursday board meeting, hiring a new principal and extending the superintendent contract.
The board selected David Vickery to step behind the high school’s principal desk, succeeding Jill Weber, who has taken another role within the school’s administration, and approved the extension of the contract of Superintendent Jared Cordon.
Both decisions were unanimous.
Vickery is a graduate of Roseburg High School who is finishing out the school year as the principal at Hillsboro High School.
“Our staff, administrators and school board are thrilled to welcome David back to the Roseburg community and to Roseburg school district,” Cordon said in a statement released Friday. “David’s experience in education, combined with his passion for supporting students, will make him a great addition to our team.”
Vickery will step into the position following the appointment of Weber to the position of director of teaching and learning. His contract will take effect July 1.
Vickery began his teaching career at Cascade Jr. High School in Turner, where he taught special education and was the school’s assistive technology coordinator. He went on to teach special education and was the positive behavioral interventions and supports coordinator at South Meadows Middle School in Hillsboro. He then became dean of students at Hillsboro High School before being promoted to assistant principal at Hillsboro and Glencoe high schools.
Vickery holds a master’s degree in teaching from Forest Grove’s Pacific University. Prior to his career in education, Vickery served in the U.S. Navy and was a heavy equipment operator for Roseburg Forest Products, among other jobs.
The board extended Cordon’s contract to help him remain in his superintendent role through June 2026. The board held an executive session to discuss Cordon’s performance evaluation before approving the extension.
Board Chair Rev. Howard Johnson said, on behalf of the school board, it was an honor for him to share that Cordon has continued to perform with high marks. As part of Thursday’s evaluation process, the board unanimously approved the extension, which goes into effect July 1.
“Superintendent Cordon’s proactive approach to problem solving and his ability to listen to the board and his co-workers has given the board the confidence to extend his contract for another year,” Johnson said. “We, the board, developed a strategic plan for all the employees of the Roseburg school district to follow. I am happy to share with all, a job well done.”
Johnson said extending Cordon’s contract was a product of the many advancements the district has made under Cordon’s leadership.
“This is not only an individual assessment, but an assessment of the district as a whole,” Johnson said. “We have a fully dedicated team of classified, licensed and administrative staff who are focused as one to provide the best for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.