Most of Roseburg High School's senior class received diplomas Saturday, as part of the school's altered graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., students and their families would walk into the Rose Theatre in small groups where they would listen to a shortened speech by Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber.
Each student received their diploma from a family member and posed for a family photo, before heading out into the hallway where they would receive gifts from the RHS Grad Night committee and notes from staff and community members.
Saturday's events were recorded by a videographer, who also recorded speeches on Friday and will return to the high school Tuesday for additional footage. All recordings will be edited together to create an graduation video that will be streamed online at 11 a.m. June 6.
