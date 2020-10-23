Band is Cooper Ricks’ favorite class at Jo Lane Middle School, but now that he’s learning remotely the eight-grade percussionist has struggled a little bit to get his microphone to work right.
“It’s kind of hard for me to record, that’s why I use this,” he said while showing a tablet. “Every computer I’ve gotten, the mic’s just messed up.”
When it comes to participating in a remote band class, Ricks said he can’t hear the other students perform but the teacher can hear them all via Zoom.
“It’s complicated,” Cooper said.
When it came to all his other classes, he said he’s performing about as well as he did when he was in school. But if it was up to him, he’d be back in school.
Gabe Friese, a fourth grader, and Alexis Dewhurst, a seventh grader, also preferred in-person learning. In fact, they struggled so much with distance learning that their parents decided to pull them out of school and start home school.
Both children have learning disabilities and dad, Cameron Hagen, said there wasn’t a lot of help to address those special needs.
“They really weren’t taking into consideration their learning disabilities,” he said. “I’d come home from work and she’s like ‘I have no idea what I’m supposed to do’ and their mom would text me at work with math questions.”
All-in-all the 50 hours a week Hagen had to work, combined with his own school work and the children’s school got to be too much.
“We’re just gonna go back when school is back,” Hagen said.
Gabe said he initially liked remote learning, but that changed when the work started to get more challenging.
“I liked it until they started to give me a 10th grade homework,” Gabe said. He didn’t actually receive 10th grade homework, but the work did advance beyond what he’d learned before.
For Alexis, there wasn’t a period where she could remember distance learning. Not even the end of last year.
“I was super confused on where the assignments were last year,” she said. “Then everything is on Canvas this year and it’s super confusing on how to get your assignments and how to submit them and how to go back and forth. It was just really confusing.”
Cooper has stuck with distance learning, although he’d much prefer to see his friends in the hallways again.
His sister, Hollie Ricks, was able to see her friends when practice for marching band at Roseburg High School started back up again Wednesday. Hollie, like her brother, is a percussionist.
“Everybody was just so happy to see each other and to be there and it was just, it was really good,” the high school junior said. “As I was driving up. When I pulled into the high school parking lot I got super excited.”
But while others were longing to be back in school, Hollie said she kind of like learning from home.
“I like being able to work independently, like I learn really well that way,” Hollie said. “So I actually kind of like it. The Zoom meetings are hard, but it is what it is. I actually kind of like (remote learning) better, I guess.”
