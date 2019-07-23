Roseburg High School’s Graduation Coach Rob Coulson doesn’t mind giving up his summer to make sure students get on track to graduate.
“It’s 100 percent worth it,” Coulson said.
Coulson is in charge of the organization of summer courses offered at the high school, which includes the recruitment of students, calling parents, working with teachers and coordinating schedules. His favorite part of the job is calling parents to let them know students have proven proficiency in a subject.
When asked if there’s ever any pushback from students or parents on attending school in the summer, Coulson said, “You’d think so, but no. They recognize they need to be there; parents absolutely recognize it as well. The parents have been extremely cooperative and happy to get their kids here.”
Roseburg High School has four different programs this summer to make sure students are ready for the next school year; Gateways Transition, in-person credit recovery, Odysseyware, and Extended School Year.
Gateways Transition
The transition program is open to 15 eighth-grade students who are about to start at Roseburg High School.
“Ninth grade is the most challenging year for high school students,” Coulson said. “The research says if you get through your freshman year with, on track, six or more credits, you’re four times more likely to graduate on time than someone who doesn’t.”
Gateways is designed to smooth the transition by teaching soft skills such as how to fill out a planner, get their backpack ready, ask questions in class, and stay organized.
The class takes place for five hours a day, twice a week for six weeks.
“It takes away the anxiety of the first day of school,” Coulson said. “Just having this group of students come in day one, comfortable in what’s going to happen, is just a huge asset.”
RHS Principal Jill Weber added, “The kids from last year fit right into the classroom. Right away when they got in the classroom they were raising their hands the first day, they have their planners out and organizing themselves. They felt ready and it worked.”
Incoming RHS students Shelby Shockey and Jose Orozco said they were still nervous about starting a new year at a much larger school.
“Just how big it is,” Shockey said. “Teachers are more strict than they were in middle school and you have to work differently than at Jo Lane.”
Although they were nervous, Shockey and Orozco are also looking forward to some of the things the high school has to offer.
Orozco said he’s looking forward to Spanish class, while Shockey signed up for drama and choir.
Students are also able to earn half a credit by completing the course, giving them a leg up on the rest of the incoming freshmen.
This week the students will assemble and then place mason bee hotels on BLM lands.
“We also know that making sure they’re a part of the community and they’re a contributing member of that community is real important. Not just here on campus, but off campus,” Coulson said. “Students who are involved are more likely to attend. If you’re more likely to attend, you’re a whole heck of a lot more likely to be on track, and we already talked about what it means to be on track.”
After learning about bees, students were scheduled to make the hotels Tuesday, and soon, they will be installing them.
In the past four years, RHS has improved from 73% of freshmen on track for graduation four years ago, to approaching 90% this year.
“I was told as a freshman to just play it cool,” Shockey said. “Don’t be one of those rowdy kids that’s kind of annoying, don’t be too polite too. Just stay calm.”
In-person credit recover
For freshmen who didn’t pass Algebra 1 or English 9 during the school year, this course provides the chance to recover those credits during the summer.
Prior to the start of the course, students are given a pre-test to see what concepts they understood and who need further instruction.
Mack Bellinger is in the class after she struggled her first semester, coming to Roseburg High School from Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek. She was trying to find her way around, wasn’t used to big classes and didn’t know anyone when she started last year.
“It’s been very helpful, because in math I knew the concept but I didn’t turn the work in,” Bellinger said.
Credit recovery is proficiency-based, so once a student passes the end-of-term test twice they are done with summer school.
“It really depends on the kid,” Coulson said about the length of the course.
Students come to school for two hours a day, four days a week, and classes are available for six weeks.
For the English course, students read the coming-of-age book, “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie, something that students were able to relate to easily according to Weber.
Bellinger said she’s looking forward to her sophomore year, going back to yearbook and seeing all her friends again.
“I’m definitely going to try and study more,” Bellinger said. “I need to find my own place to study and ask for more help.”
Odesseyware
This is the first year Odesseyware, a credit recovery program not covered by in-person, is offered for free, which has led to an uptick in numbers.
Roseburg High School is using Measure 98 funding to help students recover credits for classes they struggled with throughout the regular school year.
The program is most often used by sophomores, juniors and seniors. These students also have to pass the test twice to prove proficiency to earn their credits.
Odesseyware is an online program, and while it isn’t perfect it does allow students to get caught up before the start of the next school year.
“Odesseyware is a lot harder that the stuff that they teach you in a normal class,” Braeden Byers said.
“It takes elements from the stuff you learn in class but it also gives a very brief summary of things that are new and sometimes it does a good job, but sometimes it doesn’t. Most of the time it doesn’t.”
Byers, who will be a senior in the fall, is taking Algebra 2 and English 11 through the program but said the summaries are not always clear to him.
“It’s a little painful,” he said about being in school in the summer. “I’m definitely going to finish my schooling up and not slack in class, or at least as much as I did. I can get away with it a little bit, but not as much as I have been doing these last few years.”
Byers said talking to instructors and Coulson has helped him get through some of the tougher materials and social issues at the school.
Once Byers is done with Algebra 2 it means he will be done with math for his entire high school career. This will allow him to focus more on languages and linguistics, something he’s passionate about.
Extended School Year
Some students with Individualized Education Programs are also able to take advantage of the extended school year offered at the high school.
“It’s a full week maintenance program for students in special education that regress or lose skills over long extended breaks,” RPS Director of Student Services Rick Burton said. “The district funds and pays for highly skilled special education teachers and instructional assistants to work with students during this time, to provide that expertise and semblance of order and routine.”
The program offers continuous education for those, who have been identified by student services, at significant risk of academic loss during the summer.
Throughout the district 62 elementary students and 35 secondary students are enrolled in Extended School Year, and there are 27 staff members to teach and assist. Students attend class for four hours a day, four days a week.
“Most kids love going to ESY,” Burton said. “They like the routine and like the opportunity to have meals and interactions with their peers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.