Roseburg Public Schools students in grades 6-12 will return to the classroom next week, the school district announced Monday evening.
The decision was made as COVID-19 case rates dropped to 196 per 100,000 people over the last two-week period, which is within the state's advisory guidelines for hybrid learning.
“We have been looking forward to this moment for the entire school year and are overjoyed to have all grades back in our schools,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said in a press release. “We know this has been a long journey for families, and we are immensely grateful for their ongoing patience and support.”
Students in grades 6-12 will be hybrid learning, with students attending school on site two days a week and learning from home for two days a week.
Families will have a choice between hybrid learning or continuing remote learning.
“We remain committed to maintaining the health and safety of our staff, students and community and are confident that our ongoing safety protocols will continue to limit transmission in school environments,” Cordon said.
