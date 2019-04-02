Community members can meet the finalists for the Roseburg Public Schools superintendent position from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Roseburg High School.
Charan Cline, Josh Middleton and Jared Cordon have been selected for further consideration by the board of directors for the position, which will start July 1.
The candidates will spend their day touring schools and meeting with staff members and will be available for meet and greets in the afternoon.
Charan Cline will be available to meet with community members from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. in room 105 at the high school. Cordon will be available from 2:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. in room 104 and Middleton will greet the community from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in room 103.
Cline and Middleton are both currently working as superintendents, Cline in the Yamhill-Carlton School District and Middleton in the Middleton School District in Middleton, Idaho. Cordon is the administrator for elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment in the Beaverton School District.
The screening committee, which consisted of staff, community members and parents, and school board reviewed 22 candidates and the board conducted initial interviews to narrow the field to the three candidates.
After Thursday’s tour the board will meet in executive session to have second interviews with each finalist. Afterwards, the next steps in the superintendent search will be announced.
