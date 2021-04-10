Laura Harvey, talented and gifted coordinator for the Roseburg school district, won the Oregon Education Association's Presidential Citation Award for Professional Practice and was the only person in the state to receive of the Noel Connell IPD award.
The Noel Connell IPD Award is given to educators for their excellence in leading and developing professional development, according to the Roseburg Education Association.
Harvey's coworkers Marie Leary and Kari Taggart wrote her nomination letter, which said, "She is the hardest working, most giving, positive thinker, and leader I know. Her accomplishments are many. Most recently, she organized a group of teachers that worked together each week for two years to work towards National Board Certification. Not only did she meet her personal goal to earn Board Certification, the group of teachers under her leadership accomplished that same goal as well."
