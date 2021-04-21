Students in Roseburg Public Schools will be taking standardized tests some time before June 11, but there will be fewer and shorter tests in comparison to years past.
“It’s not going to take a week to do, I would say it’s going to be succinct and short,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “We’re doing everything we can to make it synched, efficient, and not be a distraction to what needs to be happening in school — which is learning.”
The U.S. Department of Education granted a waiver from the Oregon Department of Education, which will allow students in grades 3-6 to be tested in one subject and students in grades 7, 8 and 11 to be tested in two subjects. The tests have also been altered so they can be completed in less time.
Camron Pope, president of the Roseburg Education Association, said the tests are not necessarily a true measurement of how students are doing.
“The role of teachers is to teach and we do that day in and day out. We know where the kids are in terms of learning,” he said. “I’d love not to do any, but only one is nicer than it has been.”
Several school districts around the state, including the two largest: Salem-Keizer and Portland, have decided not to test their students this year. Others, such as Eagle Point and Ashland will make the tests available to students by request.
“We share some of the same frustrations. I share some of the same frustrations around a pandemic,” Cordon said. “But we believe it can be done in a way that is sufficient, it’s not a distraction.”
Schools districts throughout the state were told that not administering the tests could impact federal funding.
“The federal funds we receive are a way to support students,” Cordon said. “Anytime you’re telling me there’s less resources to serve children, I always want to step back and say ‘Am I making this decision because I’m being prideful? Is it about me or is it about kids?’ I think that’s another consideration.”
Students, or their families, who do not wish to participate in the test can sign an opt out form. Students in grades 3-8 and 11 will be participating in the tests some time before June 11.
Students who have continued remote learning after school buildings reopened will need to come into the building to take the test or opt out.
Michelle Knee, assistant superintendent, was surprised by the low number of remote learners who had submitted opt-out waivers.
“We had very few (remote learning) families that have chosen to opt out, I mean less than 10,” Knee said. “It’s a tiny number. Where you think that they might, because the kiddos have to come in the parents are not opting out.”
Students, or their families, can also opt to participate in all the tests that are offered during non-pandemic years. The school district had not received any of these requests as of Monday.
Federal funding for education is important in our rural county and the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the 2020 school year. It's good to read that a limited number of remote learners have opted out of taking this limited form of the SAT. And speaking of Federal funding, April 30th is the deadline for the Census Bureau to provide information for any redistricting in our State. This is why we pay taxes folks. Let's hope the majority of us actually submitted information.
