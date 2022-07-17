A child plays on the playground at Green Elementary School on Thursday. Located in Green District, the school had already been approved to receive the fencing due to its open accessibility and level of on- and off-hour activity.
Just beyond the entrance of Sunnyslope Elementary School is a play area with a row of swings. Families who live in Green District use the school grounds as an after-school-hours play area for their children due to the area’s lack of parks.
A child plays on the playground at Green Elementary School on Thursday. Located in Green District, the school had already been approved to receive the fencing due to its open accessibility and level of on- and off-hour activity.
Just beyond the entrance of Sunnyslope Elementary School is a play area with a row of swings. Families who live in Green District use the school grounds as an after-school-hours play area for their children due to the area’s lack of parks.
The Roseburg Public Schools board is following through on its commitment to increase safety around all of the district’s elementary schools. During their regular meeting Wednesday night, the board approved security upgrades for all eight elementary schools within the district — this will include fencing.
“There’s a debate across the country, there has been, and it seems to be, since the Uvalde shooting, intensifying. And that is what do you do with fencing?” Jared Cordon, the Roseburg Public Schools superintendent, said.
At their meeting on May 25, held just a day after the Uvalde school shooting, the board met to discuss school security options following May’s failed bond vote.
“Securing these open campus designs is the first step to keeping these kids safe,” Ed Villareal, the district’s safety coordinator, said in May.
The first schools to be fenced in are Green and Sunnyslope elementary schools. Located in Green District, the two schools had already been approved to receive the fencing due to their open accessibility and level of on- and off-hour activity. The board’s decision on Wednesday added the other six schools to the list to be fenced.
“We need to secure all sites with fencing,” Villareal said in May. “Fencing first and then vestibules, it just won’t work the other way around.”
Currently, the size of the fences is undetermined but they will all be black chain-link fences with slates and a single point of entry. At the front of the buildings, wrought-iron fencing will be installed to create a more inviting look, according to Cordon.
Local contractors will be hired to build the fences, which is projected to cost around $300,000, according to Roseburg School District Physical Plant Manager Tracy Grauf.
The timeframe is currently unknown, as it depends on supply chain issues being resolved, according to Villarreal.
The purpose of the fences is safety, primarily due to the heightened sense of threat from the possibility of an active shooter. However, for some in the community, the fences may not be happily anticipated.
Both Green and Sunnyslope are situated in an area of Roseburg where there are no parks or areas for children to play close by. Fencing off these schools will restrict access to community members with kids who may play on the playground or dogs who may play fetch in the field during non-school hours.
According to the school board, the fences will be one piece of the safety measures intended to keep students and staff safe.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.