Sanne Godfrey will transition from sports reporter to education reporter for The News-Review.
Godfrey will be responsible for covering all schools in Douglas County, as well as other educational opportunities in the area.
"We're lucky to have someone step into this beat who understands and cares about our community as much as Sanne does," News Editor Mike Henneke said. "Especially someone of such high-caliber."
Godfrey worked as a sports reporter for The News-Review from August 2013 to June 2015 and returned to the newspaper in March 2016. She worked as a page designer for a year before making a return to the sports desk.
"I have really enjoyed reporting on our local teams and athletes, but I'm looking forward to seeing a game just for fun without deadlines and reporting afterward," she said.
When not reporting Godfrey enjoys spending time with her family in the great outdoors. She has two children, Joshua and Zoey Godfrey, with her husband of 14 years, Mathew Godfrey.
Godfrey has been a volunteer track and field coach for the YMCA of Douglas County for the past three years and hopes to continue giving back to the community by volunteering her time.
Godfrey graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She graduated from high school in Huntington, Oregon, as an exchange student from the Netherlands.
Godfrey grew up in the Netherlands and in addition to English, she speaks Dutch, German and Swedish. Her children also speak Dutch.
