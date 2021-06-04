Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center and the global nonprofit, Animal Balance, worked together over Memorial Day weekend to provide 284 free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations for Douglas County cats. Local volunteers worked with experienced volunteers from Animal Balance who traveled from across the country to make this three-day event possible.
The goals of this clinic were to provide a source of affordable spay/neuter and vaccination services for Douglas County residents as well as to provide training for the Saving Grace team so that they may replicate these types of clinics in the future.
“This was an incredible event for the people and pets of Douglas County. 284 cats were spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped at no cost to their owners,” said Megan Gram, executive director of Saving Grace. “Clients who could not afford these services at a regular veterinarian were thrilled to have a chance to provide basic care for their beloved pets”
Animal Balance provides training to organizations like Saving Grace throughout the United States and around the world with a goal of creating social change through compassion and collaboration.
“Teaching shelters how to create sustainable high quality, high volume spay/neuter clinics gives them one of the most powerful tools available for creating a humane community: population control” said Emma Clifford, founder and executive director of Animal Balance.
This clinic was made possible by generous donations from local community members, the Humane Society of Cottage Grove and local businesses. Saving Grace hopes to host another clinic like this one in November of this year.
