Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center had an unexpected intake of 24 bunnies and is now looking for foster parents, supplies and adopters.
"We got an urgent call for help from a woman in Roseburg," Executive Director Wendy Kang wrote in a press release. "For years, she had done a good job of caring for her many rabbit, but recently, her own health has started to decline. She realized she could no longer provide her rabbits with the care they deserve, especially since two of her female rabbits have newborn litters."
The bunnies range from newborn to 3 years old. The newborn babies and their mothers have been placed in foster care until the babies are old enough to be spayed or neutered and offered for adoption.
All of the rabbits have been examined by a veterinarian and appear to be in good health.
Anyone with a permanent, loving home can adopt. Because of the unique circumstance, Saving Grace is waiving the $20 adoption fee for teachers looking to adopt a classroom pet.
Saving Grace is also looking for donations of rabbit food, Timothy or grass hay, or time.
The adoption center is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more visit www.savinggrace.info.
