While many of this year's elections are unopposed, there are a few challengers for school board positions in Douglas County.
John Poore and Brian West will vie for Position 5 in Winston-Dillard, Jacob Masterfield and Nikki York square off in Sutherlin, and in Oakland, Andrea Roth and Dan Forbess are both after Position 5. Glendale's Position 2 is a contest between Janice Austin and Bill Boal.
Roseburg also has two positions that will be decided by voters in the May 21 election.
Charles Lee and Rebecca Larson are facing challenges by John Parker and Bob Cormier, respect…
Camas Valley, Days Creek, Elkton, Glide, North Douglas, Reedsport, Riddle, South Umpqua and Yoncalla candidates are running without challengers.
Here is a look at the contested school board positions, outside of Roseburg:
Winston-Dillard School District
West is an IT manager and business owner in Winston, who served a two-year term on the Winston-Dillard Water Budget Committee.
Poore is the site operator at Roseburg Public Schools, who served eight years on the Glendale school board and two years on the Winston-Dillard school district budget committee.
Sutherlin School District
Masterfield has been on the school board since October 2009 and is the current vice-chair.
York, who is hoping to take over the position, is a school-based therapist with a master's degree from the University of Washington.
Oakland School District
Roth is a stay-at-home mother who holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Oregon State University.
Forbess worked as teacher and administrator for 34 years prior to his retirement. He is also a part of the Oakland City Council.
Glendale School District
Austin is running for reelection after completing her first term and is being challenged by Boal.
Boal is a retired newspaper pressman who served on Glendale City Council for six years and on the school board for two years.
