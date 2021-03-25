There is just one school board position in Douglas County that won't have a candidate on the ballot for the May 18 special election.
The deadline to file was March 18 and the Douglas County Clerk's Office, which left only the Reedsport School seat 3 without a candidate.
At Roseburg Public Schools, vice-chair Steve Patterson announced his resignation Monday. He was to be up for reelection but had not filed.
"When I began my current term of service almost 4 years ago now, I had decided that it would be my last as a member of the board of directors," Patterson wrote in his resignation letter.
The school board will formally announce the vacancy at its April 14 meeting, as per district policy, and discuss the process for appointing a new board member.
Ann Krimetz and Keith Longie are running against each other in the upcoming May election to take over the position that has been vacated by Patterson.
Krimetz is an instructional assistant substitute with a bachelor's degree in psychology. Longie is retired after a 41-year career in health service administration.
There are two other contested positions on the Roseburg Public School board of directors, while Howard Johnson is running uncontested for the No. 3 position.
CONTESTED POSITIONS
Brandon Bishop and Samantha Frost will vie for the No. 1 position at Roseburg, which is a two-year term. Bishop is a physician who was selected to the Roseburg school board in July 2020, Frost is a substitute teacher for Roseburg Public Schools and precinct committee person since 2019.
Andrew Shirtcliff and Micki Hall will go up against each other for the No. 2 position at Roseburg. Shirtcliff is the president of Shirtcliff Oil Co. with a degree in business administration, Hall is a retired teacher and current board member.
At Winston-Dillard School District all seats will see two candidates on the ballot. John Poore and Jamine Geyer for the No. 2 seat, Lorna Quimby and Erin Saylor for the No. 3 seat, and Jeremy Mitchell and M'Liss Shrum for the No. 4 seat.
Glide School District will also see contests for each seat, with Jeffery Brown and Kara Wever on the ballot for No. 2, Candice Voynick and Kris Malek on the ballot for No. 3, and Dan Metz and Rebecca Beam contesting No. 5.
There are three candidates on the ballot for the South Umpqua School District No. 2 seat: Jeannie Weakley, Van Roose and Sharyse Williams.
Scott McKnight and Bill Ratledge are on the ballot for Sutherlin School District's two-year term in No. 2, while Michael Boehm and Leonard Bodeen vie for the No. 5 position.
At Days Creek School District, Todd Vaughn and Valerie Anderson are both on the ballot for No. 5 - Tiller and Chelsie Hopkins and Charlie Sawyer are on the ballot for No. 7 - Days Creek.
Bill Boal and Caroline Lydon are on the ballot for a two-year term seat at Glendale school district.
In Yoncalla, Trinity Benito and Della Orcutt will vie for a two-year term.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICTS
Umpqua Community College's board chair Steve Loosley is running an uncontested race, as is Guy Kennerly.
The Zone 4 race will see Erica Mills and Kat Stone on the ballot.
Mills has a degree in public health and was elected to the UCC board in July 2019.
Stone is a registered nurse, who got her degree at Umpqua Community College. She has been elected to the Douglas County Transportation District Board twice and was appointed to the Robert's Creek Water District budget committee in 2017.
EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICTS
Douglas Education Service District's at-large position will see Gina Stewart on the ballot.
Harry McDermott is running for Zone 2 and Anita Cox is running in Zone 5.
Michael Keizer and Gwen Feero will run against each other for the Zone 4 position.
Keizer is an educational consultant and former teacher, principal and superintendent who has served on the Douglas ESD board as well as the Glide Senior Center board and was in charge of the UCC Alumni Association. Feero is a science teacher, and former special education teacher, elementary teacher, charter bus company owner, machinist assistant and fast food worker.
