Sutherlin School District has a vacant school board position and is accepting letters of interest until noon on Jan. 7.
School board member Jacob Masterfield submitted his resignation on Dec. 21, creating the vacancy.
People interested in the position must be a legally registered voter and resident within the school district boundaries for at least a year. The board may not appoint an officer or employee of the Sutherlin School District.
The school board hopes to appoint a new board member during its January meeting. The position will be up for election in May 2021.
Letters of interest can be submitted to board secretary Wendy Fennell at the Sutherlin School District Administration office at 531 East Central Ave., Sutherlin.
