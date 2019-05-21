Douglas County voters approved three school bond measures, according to preliminary election results released Tuesday evening by the Douglas County Clerk's Office.
At 8:30 p.m., the Winston-Dillard School District measure was winning by more than 66%.
Winston-Dillard School District asked for $16 million for safety, security and facility improvement from taxpayers. The school district will receive a $4 million grant from the state to help with improvements at Douglas High School.
"We couldn't be happier," said Jeremy Mitchell, treasurer of the Yes for Douglas High Political Action Committee. Mitchell pointed out the work students had been doing, knocking on doors, making calls, to get voters informed about the measure.
"The organization and the community spirit behind it, just people seeing the need and responding with a yes vote based on that need," Mitchell said. "Now we build the school and student get to enjoy a safe school built in the 21st century."
The bond measure for the Winston-Dillard School District replaces an expiring bond and the bond tax rate by approximately 11 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to $1.39 per $1,000. The bond would mature within 21 years.
Elkton School District's $3 million bond measure was ahead by nearly 62% by 9 p.m. Tuesday. The additional money would help to construct instructional spaces and a gymnasium, while renovating other buildings and improving overall security throughout the district.
"The biggest thing for us is to represent the money well," Elkton Superintendent Andy Boe said. "I think people recognized we were genuine and saw the need and they said yes."
Boe as well as Elkton school board chair Seth Williamson and board member and Elkton mayor Dan Burke were at the clerk's office Tuesday night to get election results.
The bond measure would mature in 20 years and the estimated tax rate was 94 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
Reedsport School District asked voters to reduce the number of board members from seven to five. The measure garnered more than 60% in support.
City of Reedsport also had a measure on the ballot asking voters to amend a section of the city charter, establishing a cap on the amount the city's utility rate can be adjusted by. That measure showed to be denied by voters by 52%.
This would restrict the authority of the city council to only increasing the utility rate equal to or below the annual inflation rate. Any other rate increases would have to be ratified by the city's electors.
Ballots were due at 8 p.m. Tuesday and brought to the clerk's office from the various drop sites throughout the county.
These preliminary results will be updated.
