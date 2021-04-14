School bus company First Student arranged several of its buses to form “2021” in the parking lot of Roseburg High School on Thursday, as a tribute to the graduating class.
“We enjoy doing this and honoring our graduates,” First Student location manager Tonji Lewis said. “It is the least we can do.”
Bus driver Dean Dutton took a drone photo that will be shared with students.
First Student started this tradition last year when graduates had been unable to attend schools for the final three months of the school year due the pandemic. This year’s graduating class started school in distance learning, but many students have returned to the classroom on a hybrid schedule.
Graduation for Roseburg High School will take place on June 5.
