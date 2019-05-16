A Roseburg resident posted a video on Facebook around noon Thursday showing a school bus making a U-turn on an Interstate 5 on-ramp to go against the flow of traffic.
The bus is operated by First Student, a company contracted by Roseburg Public Schools to handle transportation needs of the district.
Roseburg Public Schools Interim Superintendent Lee Paterson said he is aware of the video and is not happy about the incident, but he said First Student is handling the investigation.
Kit Agee, manager for Douglas County First Student, did not immediately return a phone call by The News-Review asking for more information.
The video was shared more than 400 times within two hours.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.