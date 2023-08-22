Roseburg Public Schools announced it will begin use of an app designed to track school buses and relay the information to parents in the 2023-24 school year.
First Student, the school transportation provider, has created the app “FirstView Bus Tracking” which provides both bus tracking and parent communication services. Roseburg will join about 200 school districts already utilizing this app.
The app acts as a transportation communication resource, communicating between the parents (ParentView), the school districts (DistrictView) and the buses. The real time GPS bus tracking can show parents where exactly their child’s bus is. The app can also provide push alerts to the parent’s phone with details on arrival or departure, bus stops arrival and departure, any route changes and a route replay.
Roseburg school district said it will release more information to parents within the week.
“We are excited to offer this app to families and hope that it will provide extra peace of mind and convenience. Not only will parents be able to track their child’s bus along its routes to and from school, but our staff will have real-time tracking information to help keep parents updated as well,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “This app will provide another layer of assurance for the well-being of our students as we work to increase safety and security district-wide.”
The school board will see a presentation about the app at its Wednesday night meeting, according to the agenda for the meeting.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.