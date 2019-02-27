Days Creek Charter School: All offices closed Thursday, Feb. 28
Elkton School District: Closed for the remainder of the week. No activities or events.
Glide School District: Closed for Thursday, Feb. 28. Due to downed trees and power issues.
North Douglas School District: Closed for Thursday, Feb. 28.
Oakland School District: Closed Thursday, Feb. 28, due to ongoing power outages and downed trees and lines.
Riddle School District: Closed for Thursday, Feb. 28.
Roseburg School District: Closed Thursday, Feb. 28 and Friday, Mar. 1 due to weather conditions
Sutherlin School District: All campuses closed for the remainder of the week. No staff unless contacted by supervisor.
Umpqua Community College: Closed for the remainder of the week due to downed trees, power outages and inclement weather. Campus anticipates reopening Monday, Mar. 4.
Winston-Dillard School District: All campuses closed Thursday, Feb. 28.
Yoncalla School District: Closed. All schools and events for the week of Feb. 26-28 will be canceled because of weather issues.
