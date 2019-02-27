190227-nrr-snowkidssnow-A1secMH

Roseburg High School senior Isabell Webber lobs a snowball during a friendly battle with siblings and friends at Stewart Park on Tuesday. Roseburg Public Schools will be closed Wednesday — marking the third consecutive day classes have been canceled because of inclement weather.

 Mike Henneke/The News-Review

Editor's Note

This story will be updated as school districts announce their plans.

Days Creek Charter School: All offices closed Thursday, Feb. 28

Elkton School District: Closed for the remainder of the week. No activities or events.

Glide School District: Closed for Thursday, Feb. 28. Due to downed trees and power issues.

North Douglas School District: Closed for Thursday, Feb. 28.

Oakland School District: Closed Thursday, Feb. 28, due to ongoing power outages and downed trees and lines.

Riddle School District: Closed for Thursday, Feb. 28.

Roseburg School District: Closed Thursday, Feb. 28 and Friday, Mar. 1 due to weather conditions

Sutherlin School District: All campuses closed for the remainder of the week. No staff unless contacted by supervisor.

Umpqua Community College: Closed for the remainder of the week due to downed trees, power outages and inclement weather. Campus anticipates reopening Monday, Mar. 4.

Winston-Dillard School District: All campuses closed Thursday, Feb. 28.

Yoncalla School District: Closed. All schools and events for the week of Feb. 26-28 will be canceled because of weather issues.

Sports reporter Sanne Godfrey can be reached at 541-957-4203 or via email at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com. Follow her on Twitter @sannegodfrey

Sports Reporter

Sanne Godfrey is a sports reporter for The News-Review.

