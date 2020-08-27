Faculty and staff at Roseburg Public Schools will have on-site child care for staff with school-aged children during the time that remote learning is mandated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It became very obvious that in order for us to achieve these high expectations that Superintendent Cordon set, we needed our staff 100% engaged and 100% on site," Director of Human Resources Robert Freeman said. "So as we started progressing down this path, it became very obvious that our staff, like the other parents in the community, were very concerned about their own children."
After consulting with legal counsel and numerous conversations with both unions the district agreed to provide child care for school-aged children to eliminate the barrier.
The school board unanimously passed two child care provisions during its regular board meeting Wednesday, one for classified and another for licensed staff, that will provide care while district employees are working to provide remote learning to students.
Roseburg Education Association President Camron Pope was thankful the board approved the memos.
"It really shows the commitment that the board and administration has for teachers to pass those memorandums today," Pope said. "To really show staff that being in the building is very important and that you also understand that we have families and we have children of our own that we're very concerned about, but we're also concerned about our students."
Child care will be offered at each school site and the children will be supervised by Roseburg Public Schools staff members. The program should cost the district well under $5,000 for the calendar year, according to Freeman.
Board chair Rebecca Larson said, "I'm grateful for the high expectations we have of our staff and to provide great education for all of our students. And then I'm also grateful to have a district that wants to do everything they can to support our staff, so that they can do that."
The school year will start with comprehensive distance learning on Sept. 8. If the health metrics allow kindergarten through third grade will return to on-site learning on Oct. 5, fourth and fifth grade on Nov. 2.
The school board officially adopted a new calendar to show those new dates, and additional professional development.
The school board accepted a nearly $2.5 million seismic rehabilitation grant for the Fremont Middle School gymnasium and allowed the district to buy a new lawnmower following a fire Tuesday.
The Roseburg Fire Department responded to two different landscape-related fires before noon …
The school district filed a claim with its insurance company to recover some of the cost. A new lawnmower is estimated to cost between $50,000 and $75,000.
The board also gave approval to the district to make an offer on a home near Roseburg High School. The school district owns most of the properties in the area, which it rents out and could use for expansion of the high school in the future.
The board adopted two revised policies, one on special education evaluation and eligibility and another on sexual harassment. The board approved a first reading on two policies about communicable disease.
Renaming the mascot was brought up in a policy committee meeting Aug. 21. No decisions were made during that meeting, but Cordon said the Oregon Department of Education is developing language on hate symbols in schools.
Human Resources Director Robert Freeman was tasked with contacting the Oregon School Board Association for guidance, and the discussion was tabled.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.