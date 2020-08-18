School is starting within the next month.
For some, it will start at the end of August, for others in early September. Some will be online, some will return to classes and others will have a combination between those two.
What school looks like differs greatly from school district to school district, but education will start up again.
In Douglas County's largest school district, Roseburg Public Schools, students will start the year online on Sept. 8. The week before teachers will reach out to students and their families to provide support and information about what the remote learning will look like.
The district hopes to return kindergarten through third-grade students to their classroom on Oct. 5, and fourth through 12th grade on Nov. 2. But all those decisions will depend on how the county and the state are doing in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Elkton will also start with comprehensive distance learning, but hopes to return to in-person classes by Oct. 12.
"This is a complex situation that calls for multiple layers of planning and implementation," Superintendent Andy Boe said. "We are committed to providing a positive experience for kids. Our ultimate goal remains to bring students back to our facilities when it can be done safely and within the guidelines of our local and state authorities."
As of Aug. 10, Douglas County was below the threshold for the rate for positive tests but exceeded the amount of cases per 100,000 people required to reopen. The state test positivity rate is still too high and means schools cannot open to in-person instruction.
However, for some rural remote schools going back into the classroom is an option under guidelines released by the state on Aug. 11.
In Camas Valley, students will come back into the building.
"I know I have delayed making a decision about this coming school year to the last possible moment," Camas Valley Superintendent Don Wonsley said. "With surveys showing that up to 86% wanted to have on-site learning and believing that the kids need to be in school, I needed to advocate for our students with ODE and hope that things would turn in our favor."
For Glide School District going back to school will depend on what grade students are in due to the size limitations set by the state. Glide High School, middle school and kindergarten through third grade will be able to start in-person while fourth through sixth grade will start their school year online.
Douglas County is home to 13 public school districts, the Douglas Education Service District, and at least nine private school organizations. Many of the school districts have several schools within their district, all of which had to come up with their own plan for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of the private schools in the area will be reopening to in-person, or hybrid learning, which allows students back on campus.
Schools that will be reopening, will have to follow state guidelines such as distancing within the classroom, extra cleaning and mandating the use of face masks.
All schools had to submit their plans on how to follow these local, state and federal guidelines to the local public health agency, Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education.
