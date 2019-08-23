While students enjoyed summer vacation, crews have been hard at work freshening up school campuses throughout the county.
In addition to seismic upgrades at some schools, pavement projects across the Roseburg school district and a Yoncalla gym update entering its third phase. Repairs and renovations are nearly complete at the Douglas High School cafeteria.
The Douglas High roof and beams were damaged in February’s snowstorm. Along with the repairs, new insulation is being added to improve energy efficiency. Properly installed drainage sumps, which will allow for effective water removal, are also being added.
Construction will still be going when school starts next week.
“They are going to still be wrapping up, like putting on the ceiling tiles and hooking up the kitchen again,” Winston-Dillard Superintendent Kevin Miller said.
Miller said potentially unsafe areas will be taped or fenced off. Repairs should be completed by the second week of September.
At the Roseburg school district, Physical Plant Manager Tracy Grauf said minor work included pavement projects on playgrounds at Green, Eastwood, Hucrest and Winchester elementary schools, updates to the Jo Lane Middle School bus lane and the entryway to Sunnyslope Elementary.
“We are basically cleaning up some rough playgrounds, some driveways that were failing and walkways that were failing and stuff like that,” Grauf said.
Some of the projects are still under construction, though Grauf said most should be wrapped up before the beginning of school. However, Hucrest playground improvements will not finish until later in September.
Fences have been added or replaced at Winchester Elementary, Roseburg High School, Jo Lane Middle School and the district office. Several new automatic doors will be added to the high school in order to meet ADA compliance.
Schools undergoing seismic upgrades include Fullerton IV, Hucrest and Melrose elementary schools. These upgrades should conclude before the beginning of school on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Yoncalla High School has been under construction since February when its seismic retrofit project began.
“We are currently nearing the end of our Phase 2 seismic retrofit which involved work on our gym, stage and music room,” Yoncalla School District Superintendent and YHS principal Brian Berry said. “This work is scheduled for completion in September of this school year.”
The school is also in the middle of the third phase of construction to update the gym. So far, the building has received roof and gutter repairs, new windows, a new coat of paint to the interior and exterior and a new HVAC system. Major changes include the removal of the building’s chimney, work on the gym trusses and removal of the lowered ceiling.
“We are adding a new weight room, gym floor, bleachers and putting in a sprinkler system on the football field,” Berry said. “Phase 3 will not be completed until the end of this coming school year. The bleachers and gym floor are scheduled for October. So, yes, we will have basketball!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.