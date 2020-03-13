Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday night that K-12 schools from March 16 to March 31 will be closed due to the public health threat of the novel coronavirus.
“Schools are critical institutions that provide important services for all our students, but especially our most vulnerable, and during this crisis I have worked hard to ensure those critical services continue. So many of our families depend on school in order for parents to go to their jobs, and for students to access health care and receive nutrition assistance,” Brown said.
Brown said she heard from superintendents, school board members, teachers, parents, and students that it is becoming impossible to operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences, according to the press release. Schools, she said, are experiencing critical shortages in staff, and superintendents are concerned for school personnel who are at elevated risk such as those over age 60 and those with underlying medical issues.
This goes against the advice Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer gave the superintendents at Douglas County schools during a meeting Tuesday.
“(Dannenhoffer) explained that schools provide a predictable environment with many opportunities for handwashing and that closing schools could have the unintended consequence of exposing more elderly community members – including those asked to watch their grandchildren — to the virus,” according to information distributed by several schools.
The fear of spreading the virus from children to grandparents, is one echoed in Brown’s statement on Thursday.
“I want to be very clear: sending Oregon children home will not stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Brown said. “While children are home, when at all possible, they should not be in the care of older adults or those with underlying health issues that are most at-risk from COVID-19.”
School districts were directed to develop plans for returning to school that accommodate the ongoing impacts of coronavirus. Students are expected to return on Wednesday, April 1.
Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni shared information with students and families that said they plan to continue to educate during the closure, but are unsure what that looks like at this time.
“We are aware this is a time of uncertainty and anxiety, please know we place the education and safety or our students, staff, and community as our first priority and we are working to keep all healthy and safe,” Prestianni’s statement read.
Nutrition services will continue during the closure.
Elkton School District shared a statement with families that sack breakfast and lunch would be available until March 19 and can be picked up at the back door of the grade school. Students, staff and administrators will not be in the buildings during the school closures.
Calls to numerous superintendents, heads of school and the nutrition services director for the region were not answered by press deadline. The governor was scheduled to hold a teleconference with superintendents and state agency directors at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Oregon Department of Education, as well as local school districts, will examine the impact the closure will have on instructional time.
The Early Learning Division sent out a notice this morning that child care facilities are not required to close at this time.
Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley will be closed until the end of the month as well, following the schools’ lead.
“Our priority is the safety of the kids and, everybody,” Executive Director Bryan Lake said.
Brown announced that kindergarten through 12th grade classes at Oregon school would be canceled from Monday until the end of the month. Spring break was scheduled for March 23 until March 27.
“We are in close communication with school districts across the state, and they will be communicating regularly with their school communities throughout the closure period,” said Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education. “Due to the evolving nature of this crisis, these timelines will be reevaluated in late March in consultation with school administrators.”
Several private schools in Douglas County had emergency board meetings Friday morning to determine whether they would be closed for the remainder of the month.
Maple Corner Montessori made the decision to stay open, but will be making some changes to their daily routines.
“We are a small school, and our students will remain within their own classrooms. We don’t eat lunch or go to recess as a large group,” Leanne Jorgensen, founder and head of school, said. This keeps all of our class sizes at around 20 or less at all times. We will continue to be diligent about cleanliness and hand washing and will take other precautionary measures as recommended.”
The school did note that they may close in the future, depending on recommendations and conditions.
Umpqua Community College posted on its Facebook page that finals will be taking place on campus as scheduled next week.
Spring term classes will be held online for the first two weeks and the school announced additional closures to comply with the governor’s directives, such as cancelations of upcoming events.
A representative from the college could not be reached to get the latest information.
