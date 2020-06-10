Many schools will continue to look different when they reopen in the fall, according to new guidance documents that were leaked online prior to a 1 p.m. press conference Wednesday.
“It provides a framework for public and private schools for the 2020-21 school year that will pave the way to in-person instruction and ensure the health and safety of all students and staff and the families they return to each day,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said in a YouTube video, adding the guidance was developed with the help of school districts and health officials.
Guidance documents were circulating online Monday, but when asked, Oregon Department of Education spokesperson Marc Siegel said those documents were not final and the approved documents would be released Wednesday.
“We are still finalizing documents,” Siegel wrote in an email Tuesday. “The documents you sent me are not final and approved guidance.”
According to the advance documents, each district will determine what instructional model works best for its schools: on-site, hybrid, or comprehensive distance learning. The unofficial guidance released Monday mirrors what school administrators throughout Oregon have been told by the department of education.
“Each school is required to work with its district to select an instructional model(s) based on multiple factors (including but not limited to): local COVID-19 status, school facility capacity, staffing capacity, needs of vulnerable students and staff, available space, student enrollment, community/staff/family/student input, technology capabilities, and/or budget,” according to the documents entitled Ready Schools, Safe Learners.
According to the state website, all public school districts, private schools, and state sponsored charters are required to make operational blueprints for all of their schools available on their website and submit the information to the department of education by Aug. 15.
Private schools in Oregon do not receive state money and have historically operated without the oversight of the Oregon Department of Education.
In a letter sent to community leaders in Malheur County on June 2, ODE Director Colt Gill wrote, “These individual plans will necessarily look different from community to community, as each district in Oregon serves diverse communities with distinct strengths and needs, has unique physical structures, includes different staff make-ups and local bargaining agreements, has experienced varying degrees of impact from COVID-19 outbreaks, and has access to various levels of readiness to respond to an outbreak.”
Gill wrote the letter in response to accusations that rural Oregon had been left out of the decision making process regarding reopening schools. Gill denied those accusations.
In the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance it states that staff who are regularly within 6 feet of students or other staff members must wear face coverings, this includes bus drivers and those preparing meals. Clear plastic barriers can be used by speech language pathologists and their assistants, and front office staff.
Students will not be required to wear face coverings, although those in grades six through 12 are recommended to wear face masks unless they have a medical condition that would prohibit them from wearing a mask safely, or while sleeping.
Schools will also need to strive to maintain at least 6 feet between individuals and a minimum of 35 square feet per person. This also means schools will have to minimize times students spend standing in line and mark one-way traffic in smaller spaces.
Schools will release further guidance on what is expected when it comes to instructional time, but are asked to strive to comply with standards in place prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
