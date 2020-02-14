Ashtyn Hooten, Brighid Rickman, Colby Fairbairn, Isabelle Hervey and Quinlan Wedge were named semifinalist for the 2020 Future First Citizen Award by the Roseburg High School Foundation.
The students will share $26,000 in scholarships, with the winner earning $10,000 toward college tuition and the other four finalist receiving $4,000 each.
A winner will be announced at the Roseburg High School Foundation Scholarship Banquet scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 17 at the high school's student center.
All semifinalists will be interviewed by a panel that includes a representative from the foundation, a past winner of the award and three local business leaders who donated to the scholarship fund.
Future First Citizen was an award initiated about 20 years ago. It was originally hosted by the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce, but Roseburg High school Foundation is now overseeing the award and announced the return of the honor after a one-year hiatus.
Semifinalist are recognized as future leaders, volunteers, supporters and role models who will make a difference in their community.
Tickets for the inaugural scholarship banquet are on sale for $10 each. Information: roseburghighschoolfoundation@gmail.com or www.roseburghighschoolfoundation.org.
