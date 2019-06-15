A new state law clarifies what restraints can be used against students in public education programs.
Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 963 into law on June 6, which redefined what restraint teachers can use to protect students.
Not a lot will change for most teachers, but the law outlines what exactly restraint is and when teachers can and cannot use physical restraint.
Rick Burton, Roseburg Public Schools’ director of student services, said the most important part is being proactive in meeting students’ first hour needs, such as warmth, touch, nutrition, social interaction, humor, connection and peer acceptance.
“I rarely see a student act out who feels comfortable, confident and competent,” Burton said.
The new law says it’s OK to hold a student’s hand to escort them from one area to another. Teachers can also use intervention “with the minimal exertion of force necessary” to break up fights or protect students from impulsive behavior, such as running in front of a vehicle or climbing unsafe structures.
Redefining what is allowed will help cut down on documentation and notification steps.
Burton now gets a report on any time there is any type of physical contact between a student and teacher.
Burton said the majority of incidents that require room clears— where every student other than the one being disruptive stand up and leave the classroom — occur in Kindergarten through second grade and often in the beginning of the school year. Room clears would be considered seclusions under the new law.
Clearing classrooms is typically handled by the teacher and principal on site, while Burton gets called in if there’s a need for additional assessment or interaction with the parents.
Burton added that one classroom clear can be an indicator of a change at home or bad day, but that by the time a student has been the cause of three classroom clears, there’s a pattern and the district will start work on a safety plan. The new law requires schools to provide an explanation for students who were placed in seclusion or restraint more than 10 times in the course of a school year.
“Having a setback is not a deal breaker,” Burton said. “If the base line is not effective, the district will work on safety plans and with a parents permission we can put together a behavioral support plan.”
Roseburg school district emphasizes conscious discipline, creating a relationship with students through communication and using alternative strategies.
“We expect a lot from children,” Burton said. “There can be incongruencies between home and school. Schools have different rules.”
Although 10 seclusions are rare, it is important for students to be pre-taught the appropriate behavior in a classroom and re-taught throughout the year according to Burton. If it does become a chronic issue a more restrictive placement is an option after all other options, such as child development specialists, school counselors, therapists and psychologists have exhausted options.
“We look at what we’re not doing well,” Burton said. “Not every child is the same.”
All elementary schools have child development specialist on site and the district has a psychologist assigned to each school. Schools will also develop a functional behavior assessment to prevent loss of instruction for the student.
He also noted that at the peak of the meltdown research shows a student only has about 10% of cognitive thinking abilities. “It’s not an effective time to reason. Our main function then is to keep them safe until they are open to communication,” Burton said.
SB 963 was created to add clarity for teachers in how to address those classroom disruptions.
Restraint is classified as using medications or other chemicals to calm a students, using a device to limit their movement, pinning students to the floor or any other solid object, putting pressure on a student’s neck, mouth, throat, genitals, stomach or back, or any action that is designed to inflict pain.
When those forms of restraint take place the school is required to provide written notification within 24 hours. Those notifications have to include a description of the restraint, the date, time, location, names of those involved, what prompted the restraint and what other methods were tried to de-escalate the situation.
The notification will also note whether the teacher was educated in physical restraints. The district provides instruction and training through the Crisis Prevention Institute to assist teacher in protected physical intervention.
Oregon law also mandates a “debriefing meeting” with the parents or guardians take place.
SB 963 received bi-partisan support of 31 legislators, including Sen. Dallas Heard (R—Roseburg), passing 58-1 on the House Floor and 26-4 in the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.