Sentencing for a former Riddle teacher accused of stealing more than $80,000 from the school district has been moved to Aug. 19.
Jennifer Lynn, who worked at Riddle Elementary School, signed a plea statement on June 18, in which she pleaded guilty to nine counts of first-degree theft.
Lynn allegedly stole $1,000 or more from the Douglas Education Service District and the Riddle School District each month starting May 2016 and ending July 2017, according to court documents. On June 5, 2017, Lynn allegedly created a fake purchase document to defraud the school district, stole money and obtained a signature from the superintendent by misrepresenting facts.
Lynn was accused of first-degree forgery, first-degree misconduct, fraudulently obtaining a signature, second-degree theft and 15 counts of first-degree theft in February.
According to the plea agreement, both parties agreed that all other charges would be dismissed and that Lynn would serve 60 months probation, undergo gambling evaluation and treatment if recommended and pay full restitution.
Lynn has agreed to pay $82,839.78 in restitution. About $20,000 will be paid to the Riddle School District and the rest will be paid to the insurance company. She has to pay $6,000 at sentencing, according to the agreement.
Sentencing was supposed to take place Wednesday, but Lynn’s attorney, David Terry, asked to reschedule so the court would have access to additional documentation.
Terry declined to comment and Riddle’s superintendent, Dave Gianotti, did not responded to multiple requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.