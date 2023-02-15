Volunteer Carolina Raintree organizes books decked out in an Alice In Wonderland themed outfit during a Celebration of Literacy Week reading event at Glide Elementary School on Wednesday. Students, staff and volunteers were encouraged to dress as their favorite literary characters during the event.
Glide Elementary School sixth grader Joe Kercher reads a book with first grader Payton Farley during a Celebration of Literacy Week reading event at the Glide school on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Volunteer Leslie Newbold reads a book with Glide Elementary School first grader Armand Dribon during a Celebration of Literacy Week reading event at the Glide school on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Volunteer Mike Fisher reads a book with Glide Elementary School first grader Doldon Watkins during a Celebration of Literacy Week reading event at the Glide school on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide Elementary School sixth grader Linken Adams reads a book with first grader David Olsen during a Celebration of Literacy Week reading event at the Glide school on Wednesday.
GLIDE — Volunteers came out to Glide Elementary School on Wednesday to read with the students.
Now that may not seem like a big deal, but after two years of providing virtual reading support, volunteers with children's literacy nonprofit SMART Reading were eager to return to helping in person.
Glide Elementary School is celebrating Literacy Week this week and the Smart Reading team was happy to partner with the school. Students and volunteers were encouraged to dress up as their favorite book character for the session and each student received a book.
Volunteers read one-on-one with kindergarten and first grade students to help develop reading skills and foster a love of reading.
Students participating in the program will receive up to 14 books a year to help create their own personal libraries.
