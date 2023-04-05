TRI CITY — The South Umpqua School District board agreed to enter into contract negotiations with its choice for the candidate to serve as the district’s interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.
The board has been seeking a replacement for outgoing superintendent Kate McLaughlin, who in November announced she would be stepping down from the superintendent role to become the district’s director of student achievement.
Initially, the school board sought out a potential long-term option at the superintendent position, but after the pool of three candidates met with teachers and administrators as part of the interview process, all three were dismissed and the board shifted toward the option of an interim leader of the district’s schools.
The board, chaired by Jeff Johnson, met in executive session to discuss its next move pertaining to the top applicant, and upon returning public session agreed to enter into contract negotiations.
Johnson said he was hopeful to provide further information in the near future. Pending the result of the contract negotiation, an official announcement could be made as early as the next regularly scheduled board meeting April 19.
In other business, the board heard reports on costs to significant facilities upgrades throughout the district. The board also voted unanimously to confirm one applicant to its budget committee, which is scheduled to meet for a work session April 19 prior to a board work session.
The board announced that the graduation ceremony for South Umpqua High School’s Class of 2023 will be held June 2.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
