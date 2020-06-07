The South Umpqua High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be a drive-in at 6:30 p.m. June 5.
Makayla Kristin Griffin is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Lisa and Rick Griffin of Tri City and sister of Kayleen Griffin. Makayla was involved in student council, care club, National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. She will graduate with a certification as a medical assistant due to dual enrollment classes offered at the school. Makayla will graduate with a 4.7 GPA. She enjoys hiking, singing, reading and painting. She plans to attend Oregon State University as a biohealth science major with the goal of becoming a medical examiner.
Shalyn Tenille Gray is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Sarah and Danny Gray of Myrtle Creek and sister to Lyndsey, Cody and Cael. Shaylyn played volleyball, basketball and softball and was a member of the National Honor Society. She will graduate with a 4.236 GPA. Her hobbies include reading and painting. Shaylyn will play on the volleyball team at Linn-Benton in the fall.
Honor diplomas will go to: Makayla Kristin Griffin, Shalyn Tenille Gray, Ariauna Rose Bernal, Audriauna Marie Jephson, Austin Richard Horton, Shay Lynn Hall, Samantha Rae Hardin, Tori Monroe Lind, Skylee Hannah Gibson, Hannah Lee Lowell.
The 2020 graduates are: Christian Lee Allen, Jonathan Christan Ashcraft, Madison Rose Bauer, Ariauna Rose Bernal, Natalie Elizabeth Brown, Trinity Bree Bumgarner, Eric Anthony Burnett, Ryan Rachelle Carnes, Tristen Taylor Caro, Shaylee Lauren Cashen, Shilo Marie Christensen, Donavin Mickael Christensen, Zachary James Collins, Alyssa Annabeth Davis, Kobe William Davis, Carlotta Davoli, Joshua Harold Deister, Zachary Loren Downard, Josef Thomas Scott Drexler, Ryan Laine Durham, Alaura Rose Edwards, Rilynn Mae Fulks, Skylee Hannah Gibson, Bobbie Rachelle Gilbert, Shalyn Tenille Gray, Makayla Kristin Griffin, Shay Lynn Hall, Blake Kennith Hammons, Samantha Rae Hardin, Madelyn Raychelle Harmon, Edward Richard Heze, Austin Richard Horton, Tessa Ann Marie Hudgeon, Amelia Valerie Jackson, Cameron Jesse Jaynes, Audriauna Marie Jephson, Ashton Gabriel Keeley, Troy Bradley Lamon, Hasina Adia Michelle Lathan, Dylan Robert Lewis, Tori Monroe Lind, Hannah Lee Lowell, Seth Isaac Mahan, Jackson Herbert Markham, Wyatt Allen Martin, Ayla Lynn McCullough, Jase Hunter McGarvey, Aniesia Autumn Marie Medina, Vincent Cole Miller, Drake William Michael Norton, Brennan Jace Pettibone, Madelyn Elaine Pettibone, Kyla Rhea Pires, McKenzie Katherine–Anne Redfearn, Billie June Richardson, Coby Joab Richardson, Noah William Jalen Rudy, Riley Nicole Salter, Deven Lee Schoeneck, Joseph Michael Shackelford, Makenna Grace Sharp, Monte Keneth Lee Slay, Nathan Alan Smith, Abigail Rahnee’ Sullivan, Chloe’ Marilynn Telford, Luis Michael Tincher, Tamika Rose Toy, Zachary William Turpin, Lillianna Isabella Turrentine, Nicole Elizabeth Wall, Gabe Robert Westfall, Jenna Joelle Whitmore, Travis Aaron Edward Wilsey, Tanner Newton Storm Wilson.
