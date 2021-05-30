The South Umpqua High School 2021 graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 at the school’s Loghry Field, 501 NW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek.
Dante James is a valedictorian. She plans to major in biology at University of Oregon’s Clark Honors College.
Kelci Rogers is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Katrina and Zach Firestone of Myrtle Creek. Kelci plans to attend University of Alabama at Birmingham. She plans to major in biomedical science with the goal of becoming a surgeon.
Graduates of the South Umpqua High School class of 2021 are: Brooke Shealynne Abel, Andrew Michael Allen, Illiana Deandria Anderson, Noelle Monique Ankle, Odessa Marie Baird, Kaci Dawn Jenea Ballard, Camie Lynn Baumgartner, Brady Grant Raye Bechtel, Bonnie Rayne Beckham, Mckenzie Nicole Belcher, John Connor Bilbrey, Zoe Elizabeth Brunskill, Daweson Andrew Bucknell, Kobe Thomas Chambers, Jess Thomas Chapman, Landen Alexander Chung, Isiah David Copelin, Lance Arlo Corvinus, Makiah Alexander Curry, Jeanne Elaine Davis, Makinzi Rose-Marie Deister, Anthony Shawn Michael DePineda, Dustin Lee Ding, Bonnie Ruth Drennen, Amelia Delaney Ferguson, Stephanie Michelle Fonsen, Kaana Lei Fye, Kristina Mae Luci Gomez, Caden Daniel Hammond, Seyera Jade’ann Hendrix, Yolanda Experanza Hernandez, Miguel Angel Hernandez-Egger, Andrew David Hill, Kameryn Alissia Horton, Dante Alexandria James, Morgyn Natalee Jaynes, Daisy Elizabeth Johnson, Jade Allison Keeney, Sophia Ann Killian, Hannah Nichole Lionudakis, Elise Marie Main, Zoe Jayde Mallon, Emily Nicole McCaig, Kaedee-Lynn Marie McCollum, Christain Brant Mickey, Troy Dakota Miller, Kaylynne Nell Mosher, Sara Jeannine Mumoz, Jenna Lain Norstadt, Owen Donald O’Keefe, Kaylee Jane O’Sullivan, Tanner Lee Patton, Grace Trinity Payne, Haven Elizabeth Pickup, Olivia Jordan Redfearn, Jasmine Maryann Reid, Jacob Ty Richardson, Molly Ginger Richardson, Kelci Marie Rogers, Riley Nicole Salter, Damon Liam Schuyler, Michaela Lin Scott, Hayden Liam Searson, Madison Hope Shepherd, Elliott Darius Shurtz, Blake Christian Slay, Nalia Renae Stice, Sasha Davis Townsend, Joshua Villarreal, Chloe May Vincent, Alexie Nattah Wayne, Dale Teagan Wells, Timothy Wayne Werner, Allee Ruthann Wheeler, Madison Sue Whittet, Taylor James Wylie, Layla Hope Young and Zackary Ray Zehe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.