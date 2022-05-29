The South Umpqua High School 2022 graduation ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the school’s Loghry Field, 501 NW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek.
Jason Zu Huang is a valedictorian. Jason said it is an honor to be valedictorian and he would like to thank his family, friends, teachers and staff for supporting him and his education. He will attend Oregon State University.
Gage Bronson Stevens is salutatorian. He is proud to be named salutatorian. Gage participated in both band and track. He plans to attend Umpqua Community College and then a four-year school to study computer science.
The 2022 graduates of South Umpqua High School are: Trinity Michelle Allen, Edward James Ashby, Adrei Lynn Barrong, Dakoda Edward Martin Bauer, Antonio David Bitonti, Cayleb Joshua Blansett-Faulkner, Kaleb Darren Blix, Ryan Ray Boqua, Taylor Lee Bowers, Drake Austin Brown, Harmon Robert Brown, Quinton Kory Brown, Fabiana Victoria Calderon Calderon, Ashlyn Ciara Caro, Colin Jonathoon Carroll, Jess Thomas Chapman, Kiersten Rushell Meza Chapman, Alauna Lee Christensen, Andrew Michael Christensen, Chase Andrew Cook, Lillian Ivy Copelin, Shawn Lee Coppock, Kendra Diane Corvinus, Darienne Leigh Dietz, Iliea Leigh Dumont, Isabella Dawn Marie Earls, Danteleianna Cacia-July Ellis-Alexander, Stephanie Michelle Fonsen, Nicholas Raymond Frye, Lexia June George, David Anthony Geyer, Christian Michael Gilbert, Kathryn Anne Gomez, Brendan Michel Gosselin, Marlee Jane Graf, Hayley Rose Griffin, Michael William Griffith lll, Caleb Ryan Horton, Jason Zu Huang, Justin Jimmie Jenks, Kade Brandon Johnson, Corbyn James Jones, Jordan Wade Kirkendall, Ever Douglas Lamm, Josie Kadence Maddux, Gauge Douglas James Main, Madison Lee Main, Brailee Ann Martin, Khannar Isaac Martin-Scroggins, Brooklyn Elisabeth McCaughan, Kristina Marie McFarland, Chalyn Grace Michelson, Lakota Jackson Miller, Schuyler William Miller, Juri Moros, Luke Alan Morris, Nicole Lynn Mueller, Chardai Brier Rose Nichols, Jenna Laine Norstadt, Madi Jean O’Sullivan, Marques Rae Pacheco, Haylee Sue Potter, Aubrey Grace Rainville, Jordon Olivia Redfearn, Brayden Douglas Reedy, Milo Conner Rees, Genevieve Julia-Lee Rennels, Daniel Charles Rice, Jaime Fehr Rivera, River Scott Sampson, Macy Elizabeth Schuyler, Hayden Liam Searson, Evan Joseph Sestrom, LeAira Allison Sewall, Zoe Marie Sexauer, Joshua William James Shortt, Jayden Andrew Schumaker, Caj Lawson Jay Simmons, Marina Joy Simon, Ethan Loren Smith, Seth Hunter Speer, Gage Bronson Stevens, Jordan Allen Stevenson, Charles Allen Taylor, Shyrah Nichole Thomason, Mary Lee Tilford, Isaiah Michael Wade, Johnathan Marcus Wagner, Kellen Ray Westbrooks, Tanner Alan White, William Tucker Whitson, Tristan James Woodbeck, Hallie Renee Woodruff, Blayne Adam Young, Michael Nicadeamus Zimmerman, Toby John Lee Zitnik.
