MYRTLE CREEK — Fireworks were lit to celebrate the graduation of the South Umpqua High School class of 2020 on Friday evening in Tri City, followed by a parade that ended in Myrtle Creek.
“We’re sad because you finished high school and you’re leaving, but we’re excited because you’re stepping out on your own and you are going to reach new heights,” teacher Shannon Fye said in her speech to the senior class.
Valedictorian Makayla Griffin and salutatorian Shalyn Gray both addressed the unique circumstances of their senior year and the struggles that came with it.
“This is a very important day,” Griffin said. “No matter how you got your diploma, you’ve earned it.”
Gray urged students to remember the good things about school such as assemblies, playing tag, and being banned from the Little Theater at the school.
“As we go on our own way we can look back on those good memories we’ve created,” she said.
As with all schools in Oregon, the South Umpqua School District was forced to change its traditional celebration to abide by Gov. Kate Brown’s orders to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. It chose to set up a stage in front of the high school with cars facing the school.
“To say this has been a strange, unique year would be an understatement,” South Umpqua High School Principal Carl Simpson said.
Graduates would come forward in small groups with their families watching from their cars in the front row. After each group, cars would move to allow the families of the next group of graduates to be in the front row for a better view.
Many of the students wore South Umpqua High School face masks, which they pulled down only to take photos as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.
The ceremony was followed by a car parade through Tri City and Myrtle Creek.
At the end of the parade, the graduates did one more thing to commemorate their time together; they gathered together on the grass to throw their caps into the air, signifying the end of their high school careers.
“We all haven’t seen each other in months,” Natalie Brown said. “With the pandemic and everything else, it’s been stressful.”
The graduation was streamed online and will be available to rewatch at playactionsportsmedia.com.
