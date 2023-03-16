TRI CITY — South Umpqua School District is in the process of narrowing down their list of candidates for the interim superintendent position with the intent to conduct interviews in early April.
The school board met Wednesday to discuss the search process.
School Board Chair Jeff Johnson said it will be an informal search. The school board is going over a list of interim superintendents provided by the Oregon School Boards Association as well as a few other names the school board has in mind.
"I'm very confident we'll find a good candidate that will not only keep the district afloat, but will help move us forward," Johnson said.
The school board is doing its due diligence and is hoping to invite two or three people for an interview in early April, Johnson said.
Outgoing Superintendent Kate McLaughlin announced in November 2022 that she would be resigning from the position at the end of the school year. McLaughlin plans to stay with the district as its director of student achievement.
The South Umpqua board of directors enlisted the help of a Screening Advisory Committee made up of parents, staff and community members to help find a replacement for McLaughlin. The applicant pool was narrowed to three finalists who participated in a Finalist Forum on March 9, which included tours of the facilities, interviews with staff and a meet-and-greet with community members.
The following day, the school board announced that it was the decision to start the search for an interim superintendent.
Johnson said the qualities and qualifications the school district is looking for remain the same. He also noted that if the informal search does not yield results, the district is prepared to do a formal search.
The South Umpqua School District educated approximately 1,500 students grades K-12 at its campuses in Myrtle Creek, Tri City and Canyonville.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
