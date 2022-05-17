Myrtle Creek Elementary School received seismic upgrades in 2020. Part of the South Umpqua School Bond asked voters to fund additional safety and security upgrades at the school, as well as several other projects throughout the school district.
Initial results are not promising for the school bond proposed by the South Umpqua School District.
With 1,587 votes counted at 8:05 p.m., 65.72% of voters were against the school bond.
"Preliminary results are not looking good," Superintendent Kate McLaughlin said. "I will be surprised if it passes."
The Douglas County Clerk is not expected to release additional results until Thursday.
"I'm really grateful to the community, even if the bond doesn't pass," McLaughlin said. "The community has offered its tremendous support throughout the pandemic."
South Umpqua School District was looking for approval of a $20.9 million school bond that would replace the K-8 school in Canyonville, construct safety vestibules at Myrtle Creek and Tri City Elementary Schools and site improvements throughout the district. If approved, the school district would receive a $4 million state matching grant.
McLaughlin said the bond was a way for the school district to communicate its needs with the community.
"We'll continue to keep looking for other avenues to get these projects done," McLaughlin said. "The most important thing is student safety and security."
South Umpqua School District has been able to get several grants in the last few years to make safety and security upgrades to its buildings. This summer there will be a project at Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek, which will connect the main building to the gymnasium.
Unofficial preliminary results for the May 17 election in Douglas County will be posted at 5 p.m. Thursday. The unofficial final results will be made available at 5 p.m. May 25 and the certified results will be announced before June 13.
Sanne Godfrey is a freelance writer and former employee of The News-Review.
