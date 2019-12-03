The South Umpqua School District denied nearly all claims made by a former cheerleader who is suing the district for $706,000 to pay for injuries allegedly sustained during practice in 2017.
The lawsuit was filed by Carrie Jenkins, on behalf of her daughter, Haley Jenkins on Oct. 8. According to the lawsuit, Haley Jenkins sustained damage to her muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves and other tissues on the spine and legs, conversion disorder, pain, discomfort and interference with everyday activities.
The family spent approximately $29,297 in medical expenses to date and estimates lost earning capacity of $676,703 because of the injury, according to the lawsuit.
“(Jenkins’s) injuries were caused, in whole or in part, by her own negligence or the negligence of third parties,” according to a response filed by the school district on Nov. 21. The district is demanding a trial by jury.
Jenkins claimed a member of the public was allowed to participate in cheer practice despite not being on the team. According to court documents, Jenkins was hit by this person during a stunt and fell to the ground which resulted in her injuries.
But the district’s response said, “an experienced former varsity cheerleader participated in a routine stunt with her former team.”
The district acknowledged that Jenkins was a member of the cheerleading team and the coach was employed by the district but denied all other allegations.
The district pointed out the claims are subject to the Oregon Tort Claims Act and the complaint fails to state a claim for which the district can grant relief.
Jenkins did not file a lawsuit against the coach or the person who participated in the practice and allegedly caused the injury.
