TRI CITY — After a day-long finalist forum, the South Umpqua School District chose not to hire a superintendent but to start looking for an interim superintendent.
“On behalf of the board we wish to thank the (Screening Advisory Committee) volunteers for the time they spent in assisting in this comprehensive process, as well as all the staff and community members who participated in Thursday night’s meet and greet,” said South Umpqua School District Board Chair Jeff Johnson. “The information and input we gathered from all involved was invaluable in making our decision, I am confident we will find a quality interim superintendent to lead this great district over the coming year.”
The school board and screening advisory committee, which consisted of school staff, parents and community members, narrowed the applicant pool to three finalists on March 4. Those three finalists participated in a day-long finalist forum March 9, which included tours of the facilities, interviews with staff and a meet-and-greet with community members.
The board is meeting Wednesday to discuss the search process as well as the qualities and qualifications it looks for in an interim superintendent.
Outgoing superintendent Kate McLaughlin announced in November 2022 that she would be resigning from the position at the end of the school year. McLaughlin plans to stay with the district as its director of student achievement.
McLaughlin came to the school district in 2019 as the interim superintendent and took over the position permanently the following year.
The South Umpqua School District educated approximately 1,500 students grades K-12 at its campuses in Myrtle Creek, Tri City and Canyonville.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
