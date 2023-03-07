TRI CITY — Community members will be able to meet the three finalists for the South Umpqua School District superintendent position Thursday at the high school library.
Louis Dix, Daniel Endicott and David Marshall were the finalists selected by the school board and screening advisory committee on March 4.
Dix is the current superintendent of the Grant School District in John Day. Prior to this he held several administrative roles throughout Oregon during his 22 year career. He earned a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Southern Oregon University.
Endicott has been an administrator for four years at Glendale and Roseburg school districts. Prior to his administrative position, he taught at Oakland and Sutherlin school districts. Endicott started his educational career in 2012 as an instructional assistant. He received his master's degree in curriculum development and instructional technology from the Northwest Christian University.
Marshall has been the superintendent for the Brookings-Harbor School District since 2020 and held several administrative roles before this. He received his education specialist degree from Lewis and Clark College.
Staff, students and community members have a chance to meet the candidates from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday during a "Finalist Forum." Comment cards will be provided and thoughts will be shared with the school board.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
