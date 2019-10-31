TRI CITY — As the sun went down Tuesday, the South Umpqua High School cafeteria filled with Spider-Men, Supermen, the DJ Marshmello, a dinosaur, a fox and various other creations, for a Family Fright Night organized by the National Honors Society.
People came in through the main entrance of the school and walked through decorated hallways — each decorated in different colors. The senior hall was black with ghostly creatures hanging from the ceiling. The juniors decorated with red and a large close-up of Pennywise drawn on the wall, sophomores went with pink and embraced a "Mean Girls" theme, while the freshmen decorated in yellow.
It was the drawing of Pennywise, the clown from "It," that inspired 10-year-olds Keatyn Hudson and Ataleia Spicer to paint their pumpkins with a similar face.
"We saw Pennywise in the hallway," Keatyn said. "We just saw these pumpkins and thought we'd do that."
While neither girl wore a costume Tuesday, they were planning to dress up Thursday as a skateboarder and VSCO girl, respectively. VSCO is a mobile app for editing and sharing images and pre-teens are dressing to match the aesthetics of the app, such as wearing scrunchies, puka shell necklaces, oversized t-shirts and carrying around a Hydro Flask.
Painting pumpkins was just one of the many events organized by the National Honors Society. There was also face painting, ring toss, fishing, plinko, cornhole, pumpkin tossing, scarecrow-making and a petting zoo.
National Honors Society adviser Shannon Fye said at least 120 people attended the event. The club raised $615 during the two-hour event.
Brylan Ojeda, 9, made a scarecrow by filling a baby footie pajamas with straw. He named it Mr. Charles.
"Halloween is my favorite holiday," he said, adding that he was really excited to try all the different activities.
The petting zoo was set up outside in a little courtyard and had two dogs, two goats and two leopard geckos.
